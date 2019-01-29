SA’s Corruption Perception Index remains unchanged

South Africa maintained its score of 43 out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2018, while Somalia has remained at the bottom with a score of 10 points.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s score on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has been left unchanged for 2018, but the report by Transparency International paints a gloomy picture for the rest of the continent.

The civil society organisation, which is represented by Corruption Watch, released its yearly index on Tuesday.

It says only eight out of 49 countries scored more than 43% on the index, with Seychelles leading sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa maintained its score of 43 out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2018, with Transparency International citing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to address corruption.

This it says is bolstered by the existing anti-corruption Inter-Ministerial Task Team.

The group has also commended citizen engagement on social media and various other platforms, including commissions of inquiry, as positive steps towards addressing corruption.

David Lewis, executive director of Corruption Watch, says, “We've been falling into that category of countries below the 15 mark, who are deemed to have a serious corruption problem. We need to do a whole lot better.”

Meanwhile, for the seventh year in a row, Somalia has remained at the bottom of the index with a score of 10 points, while Seychelles tops the sub-Saharan list with 66.

Botswana and Cape Verde are not far behind at 61 and 57 respectively.

