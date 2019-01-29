Ramaphosa to meet Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation

The president has had some explaining to do after initially telling Parliament that the R500,000 donation was paid in a business transaction to his son.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday to discuss a controversial donation that Bosasa made to his ANC presidential campaign.

But Ramaphosa later backtracked, saying that he had learned that it was, in fact, a donation to his 2017 campaign to lead the governing party.

Bosasa has been thrust into the spotlight at the state capture commission with former COO Angelo Agrizzi detailing massive amounts of money being paid to high profile officials in exchange for favours in government.

Agrizzi claimed that Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane received monthly amounts of R50,000 for some time in exchange for protection from criminal investigation while gifting her with expensive alcohol, meat and groceries every year and that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni was allegedly handed R300,000 in cash monthly for former President Jacob Zuma's foundation of which she was also the chairperson.

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson bought Louis Vuitton handbag for Myeni and delivered it to her with R300,000 in cash stuffed into it.