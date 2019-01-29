Police still searching for missing Jeneva Diergal (8)

Eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal disappeared after her mother dropped her off with her aunt in the Donkerhoek community of the West Coast District town.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing Klawer girl has entered its fifth day.

The South African Police Service says the girl is partially paralysed on the right side of her body and is mentally challenged.

She last was seen wearing a pink top and black tights.

