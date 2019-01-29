No arrests yet for murder of Kraaifontein woman

The woman's daughter discovered her body in her home on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a woman in Kraaifontein.

She was found murdered in her home on Friday.

The woman's daughter discovered her body.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The circumstances around this incident are under investigation, no one has been arrested at this stage.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)