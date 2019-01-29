Chamisa calls on international community to end Zim crisis

Nelson Chamisa said he held President Emmerson Mnangagwa responsible for the crisis and said the intervention of the international community is needed.

HARARE - Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the international community should intervene to end the crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, Chamisa asked how much blood must flow in Harare before the Southern African Development Community (SADC) does something.

The country was plunged into fresh crisis two weeks ago after the police and soldiers launched a deadly crackdown against violent protests triggered by a fuel price hike.

Chamisa held his press conference in the damaged foyer of the MDC headquarters, which was attacked with petrol bombs two weeks ago.

The MDC leader said he wanted journalists to get a taste of the terror the country is being exposed to.

Chamisa said his party and its members are being victimised in an ongoing security crackdown.

But Chamisa says although he's alerted SADC leaders to what's going on in the country, he's had no response.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)