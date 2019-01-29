Mulder added to Proteas squad for ODI series decider
JOHANNESBURG - Lions allrounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the Proteas one-day international squad ahead of the 5th and final ODI against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.
With the series square at two games each, the Proteas and Pakistan go into the Newlands showdown knowing that a win will secure the series. Pakistan won the opener in Port Elizabeth by five wickets before the Proteas bounced back in Durban to win the second match by the same margin.
South Africa then went ahead in rain-affected third ODI in Centurion before Pakistan became the first side to beat the Proteas in the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Mulder, who has been in some good form for his Lions franchise in the 4-day Series of late, will add some batting depth in the crucial number 7 spot that has troubled the Proteas for a while.
The fifth ODI gets underway at Newlands at 13:00 on Wednesday.
