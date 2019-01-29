Msimanga to testify before CRL Commission over Bushriri church stampede
JOHANNESBURG – Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is set to appear before the CRL Commission on Tueday in Johannesburg as the hearings tries to get to the bottom of what led to the death of three people at controversial Pastor Bushiri's church in Pretoria last month.
Bushiri appeared at the commission on Monday, saying that the church had adhered to all safety measures during the stampede.
But a document from the office of the mayor emerged earlier this month, saying that the church had not complied with safety standards.
The church has subsequently dismissed that document as a fake.
The South African National Civic Organisation says it wants pastor Shepherd Bushiri to account for the deaths of three women at his church.
The organisation says the City of Tshwane must also account for the deaths because they were supposed to ensure that the church adheres to safety standards.
Msimanga will appear before the commission today.
The chairperson on Monday said that she would like to find out if the letter that came from his office declaring that the church was non-compliant with safety regulations was fake as the church claims.
The commission said it will ask Msimanga about the document that emerged after the tragic incident declaring the church non-compliant.
The church's lawyer Terrence Baloyi says: “We even went to the director of City of Tshwane to confirm that they’re not part of that.”
A representative from Sanco and the Johannesburg metro will also appear before the commission today.
