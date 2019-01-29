Mop-up operations continue after Overberg blaze contained
By Monday afternoon, firefighters managed to contain all fire lines between Houw Hoek and Grabouw.
CAPE TOWN - With a fire that broke out on Signal Hill under control, authority’s attention is firmly on a volatile blaze in the Overberg.
By late Monday afternoon, firefighters managed to contain all fire lines between Houw Hoek and Grabouw.
Overberg district fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys said: “We were prepared for it. Helicopters were on standby and managed to contain these spots. Right now, we have all our lines contained again but mop-up will be an issue that we will have to deal with for a very long time still.”
Over the weekend, evacuations were ordered in two areas as a precaution. The fire has been raging for days.
On Sunday, an inferno erupted on the slopes of Signal Hill. A man sustained serious burn wounds.
WATCH: Lion's Head fire: Firefighters work through the night to battle blaze
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Coligny teen’s murder brought ‘deep racial divisions’
-
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa boss Watson personally delivered cash to Zuma'
-
Bushiri cleared to resume church services in Tshwane
-
Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established
-
Maimane ropes in the ICC, UNHRC over Zim crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.