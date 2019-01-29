Mop-up operations continue after Overberg blaze contained

By Monday afternoon, firefighters managed to contain all fire lines between Houw Hoek and Grabouw.

CAPE TOWN - With a fire that broke out on Signal Hill under control, authority’s attention is firmly on a volatile blaze in the Overberg.

Overberg district fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys said: “We were prepared for it. Helicopters were on standby and managed to contain these spots. Right now, we have all our lines contained again but mop-up will be an issue that we will have to deal with for a very long time still.”

Over the weekend, evacuations were ordered in two areas as a precaution. The fire has been raging for days.

On Sunday, an inferno erupted on the slopes of Signal Hill. A man sustained serious burn wounds.

