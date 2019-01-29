Metrobus suspends services due to drivers' strike

Drivers affiliated to union Demawusa went on strike on Monday citing a number of grievances, including wages.

JOHANNESBURG – Metrobus has suspended its services on Tuesday morning due to the ongoing drivers’ strike.

Metrobus says that only a small number of its employees are on strike. Some workers, however, claim that they've been intimidated and have chosen not to report for duty.

Metrobus' Goodwill Shivuri says they will be meeting with union leaders this morning.

"I’m hoping we should be able to have an agreement later on today because they have reduced it from the 44 demands. We’re dealing with less now and management is willing to meet some of the demands."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)