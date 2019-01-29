Popular Topics
Matlhomola Moshoeu's mother tells court she’s still heartbroken

The 16-year-old’s death sparked racial tensions in the small farming town of Coligny with homes and business belonging to white people being set alight.

Agnes Moshoeu, mother of slain 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu and third state witness to appear in the North West High Court in Mahikeng for the sentencing of Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
58 minutes ago

MAHIKENG - The mother of Matlhomola Moshoeu on Tuesday broke down in court when asked how the death of her son has affected her.

Pre-sentencing proceedings underway in the High Court in the North West for two men convicted of the murder of the 16-year-old back in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

His death sparked racial tensions in the small farming town of Coligny with homes and business belonging to white people being set alight.

The teenager's mother Agnes Moshoeu was the third witness to be called by the State and she couldn’t hold back her tears as she tried to explain how the death of her son has affected her.

Agnes told the court she was devastated when she learnt of her son’s murder and says she’s still hurting. She says it was unnecessary that he had to die for sunflowers.

The judge has adjourned proceedings for the day as the Agnes became emotional.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to continue on Wednesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

