Maritzburg United rope in Tinkler in bid to survive relegation

JOHANNESBURG - Bottom of the Absa Premiership log Maritzburg United have appointed Eric Tinkler as their new head coach in a bid to survive the dreaded relegation to the National First Division.

The former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Chippa United boss joins the Pietermaritzburg based side on the back of Muhsin Ertugral’s resignation on Monday after just 6 games and a month in charge.

Tinkler’s tenure at his last club Chippa United was also short-lived, as the trigger-happy Port Elizabeth side fired Tinkler after a handful of games in charge.

Maritzburg will hope that Tinkler can arrest the dreadful slide that has seen them win just one game in the league campaign while also being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the round of 32 by minnows Witbank Spurs.

Tinkler’s first assignment in charge of Maritzburg United will be a tough trip to the Bidvest Stadium to face table-toppers Wits on Friday evening.