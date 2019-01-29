Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established

Former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is serving as the assistant commissioner at the PIC commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and dubious investments.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus wants to know why the identity of a so-called whistle-blower at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has never been established.

On Monday, the commission heard that a corruption case had been opened against the then CEO Dan Matjila by an employee who also could have been a whistleblower.

Forensic investigator Frans Lekubo told the commission that he was trying to find out who "James Nogu" was, the man who was sending emails to the PIC board about the then CEO Dan Matjila's allegedly corrupt dealing.

At the same time, he discovered that head of IT Security Simphiwe Mayisela had opened a corruption case against Matjila.

It was implied that Nogu and Mayisela may be the same person but it wasn't clarified.

Gill Marcus has, therefore, asked evidence leaders to provide clarity or possibly call the witness back.

“Why there was no follow-up on the subpoena because the assumption for that would be that they assumed that Mr Mayisela was the same person and I don’t think that should just be left to stand.”

Several other witnesses may also be called back to provide further information.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)