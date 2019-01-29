Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established
Former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is serving as the assistant commissioner at the PIC commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and dubious investments.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus wants to know why the identity of a so-called whistle-blower at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has never been established.
Marcus is serving as the assistant commissioner at the PIC commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and dubious investments.
On Monday, the commission heard that a corruption case had been opened against the then CEO Dan Matjila by an employee who also could have been a whistleblower.
Forensic investigator Frans Lekubo told the commission that he was trying to find out who "James Nogu" was, the man who was sending emails to the PIC board about the then CEO Dan Matjila's allegedly corrupt dealing.
At the same time, he discovered that head of IT Security Simphiwe Mayisela had opened a corruption case against Matjila.
It was implied that Nogu and Mayisela may be the same person but it wasn't clarified.
Gill Marcus has, therefore, asked evidence leaders to provide clarity or possibly call the witness back.
“Why there was no follow-up on the subpoena because the assumption for that would be that they assumed that Mr Mayisela was the same person and I don’t think that should just be left to stand.”
Several other witnesses may also be called back to provide further information.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
SABC staff left in lurch as salaries not paid
-
Numsa to reject Eskom tariff increase request
-
Volvo's self-driving car venture gets nod to test on Swedish roads
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens in cautious trade, stocks down
-
Association concerned about some PIC investments
-
[LISTEN] 3 SA media companies agree to pay penalties for price fixing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.