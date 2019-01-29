Maduro welcomes returning diplomats back to Venezuela

The diplomatic rift was triggered by US recognition last week of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday welcomed home diplomats recalled from the United States (US) after the two countries scaled back their diplomatic missions to a skeleton staff.

