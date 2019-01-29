[LISTEN] Zuma campaigning for ANC a political gamble?
Radio 702 | Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on the ANC's decision to have Jacob Zuma campaign for the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has been campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the 2019 general elections. This is despite some members within the party saying that his reign as president was one of the darkest times for the ANC.
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says that if Zuma’s campaign for the ANC was regarded as jeopardising the ANC in any manner, the party would have addressed it a long time ago.
“They would have taken a much bolder position on his involvement, particularly with campaigning for the party ahead of the elections.”
Mnguni says that with the party not taking a “clear principled position” on Zuma, this is a massive political gambling.
Listen to the audio above for more.
