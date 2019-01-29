[LISTEN] Why abortion pills are still in demand on the black market

CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Catriona Macleod from SARChI about why these pills are still in high demand on the black market despite abortion being legal.

CAPE TOWN - In South Africa, abortion on demand has been legally available since February 1997 but still, there are reports of women dying of illegal abortion in the black market.

One argument is that black market tablets are easily available on the street for women and girls who want termination of pregnancy without feeling judged or having to consult doctors.

“We also found that people just don't know about their rights. There is a lack of state-led information campaigns that inform people what their rights are and where these facilities are.”

