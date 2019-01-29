[LISTEN] Dennis Davis: 'Tax revolt would cause govt to crash'
Radio 702 | 'The Money Show' host Bruce Whitfield speaks to Judge Dennis Davis, chairperson of the Tax Review Committee, and SA Revenue Service commissioner Mark Kingon about Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s call for a tax revolt.
JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has called for a tax revolt if those implicated in corrupt dealings and state capture are not prosecuted.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane weighed in on Zille’s plans, saying he didn’t support her move.
Judge Dennis Davis, chairperson of the Tax Review Committee, warned three years ago that we’re heading down this slippery slope.
“The greater the level of corruption, the less we will have tax integrity and the greater the possibility of a tax revolt,” says Davis.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Davis and SA Revenue Service commissioner Mark Kingon about Zille’s stance and how South Africa, over the last couple of years, has failed to meet its tax target.
“To call for it [tax revolt] on a national basis is really problematic. A tax revolt would cause the government to crash down,” says Davis.
Kingon says: “It’s totally unwise to call for a tax revolt. If you don’t pay your Pay As You Earn, it’s a criminal offence.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
