Hefty sentence handed to serial rapist Joseph Mahloma welcomed
The High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Joseph Mahlombe to 20 life sentences and received an additional 520 years behind bars.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has welcomed the sentence handed down to serial rapist Joseph Mahloma.
The High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Mahlombe to 20 life sentences and an additional 520 years behind bars.
He was found guilty of 94 criminal charges, including 15 counts of kidnapping, several counts of the unlawful possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as rape.
Mahloma terrorised the community of Tembisa when he raped 14 women in a period of six months in 2014.
Malaobane says she's pleased with the sentence.
The MEC’s spokesperson Ofentse Morwane says: “The MEC has also commended the diligent work done by the investigators for the information put together against this criminal.”
