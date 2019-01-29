Lakay swaps SuperSport for Wits, Macuphu heads the other way

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits have come to an agreement over the early release of SuperSport United striker Fagrie Lakay.

Having signed a pre-contract, Lakay now joins the Clever Boys with immediate effect.

The 21-year old leaves Matsatsantsa with three trophies under his belt and a CAF Confederations Cup runners-up medal in his three-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

Moving in the other direction is Mxolisi Macuphu who will be on loan to SuperSport United until the end of the season.

The 29-year old was recently called up to the national team for the crucial Afcon qualifier against Libya after a very impressive start of the 2018/19 season and will look to recapture that form during his stay at Matsatsantsa.