Lakay swaps SuperSport for Wits, Macuphu heads the other way
SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits have come to an agreement over the early release of SuperSport United striker Fagrie Lakay.
Having signed a pre-contract, Lakay now joins the Clever Boys with immediate effect.
The 21-year old leaves Matsatsantsa with three trophies under his belt and a CAF Confederations Cup runners-up medal in his three-and-a-half-year spell at the club.
Moving in the other direction is Mxolisi Macuphu who will be on loan to SuperSport United until the end of the season.
The 29-year old was recently called up to the national team for the crucial Afcon qualifier against Libya after a very impressive start of the 2018/19 season and will look to recapture that form during his stay at Matsatsantsa.
