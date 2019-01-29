Investigators still looking into causes of 3 Western Cape fires

Firefighters are monitoring the Table Mountain range, where a massive fire broke out on Signal Hill and Lion’s Head on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Investigators are still looking into the causes of three fires in different parts of the Western Cape.

In Botrivier, in the Overberg, a major vegetation blaze has been raging for several days with firefighters on the scene.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the Signal Hill fire, that raged over the mountain on Sunday.

Firefighters continue to damp down hotspots; one person sustained burn wounds.

A fire in an informal settlement in Langa left 200 people homeless and destroyed 50 shacks and one formal structure.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says officials don’t suspect the fire was started deliberately.

“We know what the cause is, we did send an investigating team immediately after the start of the fire. So, we do have a good idea. We will take it further as it comes, so we’re just waiting for the report.”

Two people have been injured in this fire.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)