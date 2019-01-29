-
Interim CEO to be appointed to improve services at Robert Sobukwe Hospital
Northern Cape Health Department officials will meet on Tuesday with hospital management to implement a rescue plan.
CAPE TOWN - An interim CEO will be appointed as part of a plan to improve services at Kimberley's Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.
This follows reports of overcrowding.
Northern Cape Health Department officials will meet on Tuesday with hospital management to implement a rescue plan.
The provincial officials say that operations at the new Kimberley Mental Health Hospital will begin once funding for the centre is finalised by the end of February.
In a statement, the department outlines that five other medical facilities are also on the cards.
Health MEC Fufe Makatong says they'll discuss the implementation of a district health services plan, which will allow stable patients to be treated at specialist clinics instead of district hospitals.
Within Kimberley itself, non-emergency patients will be transported to the Galeshewe Day Hospital.
In this way, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital is free to deal with trauma patients.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
