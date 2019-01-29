Interim CEO to be appointed to improve services at Robert Sobukwe Hospital

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
Go

Interim CEO to be appointed to improve services at Robert Sobukwe Hospital

Northern Cape Health Department officials will meet on Tuesday with hospital management to implement a rescue plan.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An interim CEO will be appointed as part of a plan to improve services at Kimberley's Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

This follows reports of overcrowding.

Northern Cape Health Department officials will meet on Tuesday with hospital management to implement a rescue plan.

The provincial officials say that operations at the new Kimberley Mental Health Hospital will begin once funding for the centre is finalised by the end of February.

In a statement, the department outlines that five other medical facilities are also on the cards.

Health MEC Fufe Makatong says they'll discuss the implementation of a district health services plan, which will allow stable patients to be treated at specialist clinics instead of district hospitals.

Within Kimberley itself, non-emergency patients will be transported to the Galeshewe Day Hospital.

In this way, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital is free to deal with trauma patients.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA