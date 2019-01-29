Interim CEO to be appointed to improve services at Robert Sobukwe Hospital

Northern Cape Health Department officials will meet on Tuesday with hospital management to implement a rescue plan.

CAPE TOWN - An interim CEO will be appointed as part of a plan to improve services at Kimberley's Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

This follows reports of overcrowding.

The provincial officials say that operations at the new Kimberley Mental Health Hospital will begin once funding for the centre is finalised by the end of February.

In a statement, the department outlines that five other medical facilities are also on the cards.

Health MEC Fufe Makatong says they'll discuss the implementation of a district health services plan, which will allow stable patients to be treated at specialist clinics instead of district hospitals.

Within Kimberley itself, non-emergency patients will be transported to the Galeshewe Day Hospital.

In this way, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital is free to deal with trauma patients.

