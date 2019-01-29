‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
On Tuesday, Angelo Agrizzi acknowledged being a racist and told the inquiry that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family offered him millions of rand in hush money.
CAPE TOWN - After a marathon stint in the witness seat at the state capture inquiry, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has wrapped up his testimony.
Agrizzi spent nine days giving evidence about how the facilities management company, now known as African Global Operations, greased the palms of government officials, politicians, journalists and even former President Jacob Zuma.
On Tuesday, he acknowledged being a racist and told the inquiry that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family offered him millions of rand in hush money to prevent him from blowing the lid on corruption at the company.
He says the R50 million agreement also had strings attached.
“With the condition that I had to sign quickly, and personally send a letter to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to say that I had made a mistake and put out a press release that I had made a mistake. If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here today.”
#StateCaptureInquiry Pretorius says Agrizzi is prepared to hand over all his devices to corroborate his testimony. He would like the judge to make an order. This will be dealt with after the lunch break. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019
Agrizzi has pledged to hand over all his electronic devices for scrutiny by the commission’s investigators to back up these claims.
After a rebuke from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for a racial slur heard in a recording of a meeting with members of the Watson family, Agrizzi said he accepted his behaviour was inexcusable.
“Thank you for the way you treat me even though I’m not even worthy after what I have said.”
#StateCaptureInquiry Zondo: "What you have said is totally offensive and extremely unacceptable....but that doesn't mean I won't examine your evidence and consider it properly." LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa meets Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation
-
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel
-
Breytenbach: 'Jiba lacked requisite experience for acting NDPP post'
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
-
Ramaphosa to meet Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation
-
[LISTEN] Zuma campaigning for ANC a political gamble?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.