‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony

On Tuesday, Angelo Agrizzi acknowledged being a racist and told the inquiry that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family offered him millions of rand in hush money.

CAPE TOWN - After a marathon stint in the witness seat at the state capture inquiry, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has wrapped up his testimony.

Agrizzi spent nine days giving evidence about how the facilities management company, now known as African Global Operations, greased the palms of government officials, politicians, journalists and even former President Jacob Zuma.

On Tuesday, he acknowledged being a racist and told the inquiry that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family offered him millions of rand in hush money to prevent him from blowing the lid on corruption at the company.

He says the R50 million agreement also had strings attached.

“With the condition that I had to sign quickly, and personally send a letter to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to say that I had made a mistake and put out a press release that I had made a mistake. If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here today.”

#StateCaptureInquiry Pretorius says Agrizzi is prepared to hand over all his devices to corroborate his testimony. He would like the judge to make an order. This will be dealt with after the lunch break. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

Agrizzi has pledged to hand over all his electronic devices for scrutiny by the commission’s investigators to back up these claims.

After a rebuke from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for a racial slur heard in a recording of a meeting with members of the Watson family, Agrizzi said he accepted his behaviour was inexcusable.

“Thank you for the way you treat me even though I’m not even worthy after what I have said.”

#StateCaptureInquiry Zondo: "What you have said is totally offensive and extremely unacceptable....but that doesn't mean I won't examine your evidence and consider it properly." LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

