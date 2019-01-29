IEC pleased with turnout of young people at voter registration
The Independent Electoral Commission says 2.5 million South Africans heeded the call to register or update their personal details.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is encouraged by the number of young people who came out in their numbers to register to vote at the weekend.
The commission on Tuesday morning gave a briefing on the outcome of this past weekend’s final registration drive.
Of these, a quarter of a million registered online. There are also 700,000 new voters who registered, bringing the total number on the voters roll to 26 million.
The IEC’s Glen Mashinini was impressed by how many young people turned out.
“The electoral commission is particularly pleased with the response of hundreds of thousands of young South Africans who heeded the call to register for the first time.”
IEC chief executive officer Sy Mamabolo says: “Most encouraging, of the 700,000 new registrations, over 31% are under 31-years-old. This means that the youth have heeded the call.”
There will be a final window for eligible voters to register which will close when an election date is proclaimed by the president.
#VoterRegistration #Mamabolo says those eligible to vote still have a window to register at IEC offices until the President proclaims the election date pic.twitter.com/1ktv2StrKt— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 29, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
