Holders Chelsea draw Man Utd in FA Cup fifth round
United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.
LONDON - Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-division side Newport County could meet Manchester City.
United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.
Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside over the weekend.
Newport beat Premier League opponents Leicester in round three and could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay.
Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention, with Crystal Palace handed a trip to Doncaster and Watford away to Portsmouth or QPR, while Wolves and Brighton face fourth-round replays.
Full draw for the fifth round of the English FA Cup conducted on Monday:
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster v Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR v Watford
Brighton or West Brom v Derby
Ties to be played from February 15-18
Popular in Sport
-
PSG and Huddersfield at opposite ends of Europe's goal spectrum
-
Injured All Black Cane to miss half of Super season
-
Warnock says Sala tragedy is most difficult week of his career
-
African Nations Cup pushed back a week for Ramadan
-
Man United not 'satisfied' despite winning run, says De Gea
-
Kohli bows out with India undefeated in New Zealand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.