Gunmen kill five in attack on Pakistan police station
Initial reports said a group of four gunmen detonated a grenade at the entrance of the deputy police inspector’s office in Loralai district in Balochistan.
QUETTA - At least five people died and around 25 people were wounded when gunmen blasted their way into a police station in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday while candidates were sitting for a police entrance exam, officials said.
Initial reports said a group of four gunmen detonated a grenade at the entrance of the deputy police inspector’s office in Loralai district in Balochistan, a volatile southern province which has seen a string of militant attacks.
They then opened fire on police and candidates taking an exam to join the force, killing four police and one of the candidates.
“Army, Frontier Corps and police are conducting search operations in the area,” said Ataullah, a senior police officer.
Fahim Otmankhail, a doctor at the district hospital, said five bodies and 25 wounded had been brought in so far.
The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan or TTP and which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, claimed responsibility.
Militant violence in Pakistan has fallen sharply from the levels seen a decade ago, but incidents still occur periodically in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province which is at the centre of the strategic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure development project.
Earlier this month, at least four members of the security forces were killed in an attack on a Frontier Corps training base in Loralai.
Popular in World
-
Five held over link to gunman in Strasbourg market attack
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
iPhone FaceTime bug lets callers eavesdrop
-
The world's fastest growing waste stream
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Pope says he will not change priest celibacy rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.