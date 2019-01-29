Glynnis Breytenbach scheduled to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
Never one to shy away from confrontation, Breytenbach is likely to tell the Mokgoro Inquiry why Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi should have no place at the NPA.
PRETORIA – Former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is scheduled to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry and will likely focus on the unlawful decision to withdraw charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating the head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit Lawrence Mrwebi and deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Breytenbach resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to join the Democratic Alliance in 2014.
In 2012, Breytenbach told the Labour Court that she was suspended by Jiba because she insisted on pursuing the case against Mdluli.
The case had been unlawfully withdrawn by Mrwebi.
Despite being cleared on all counts in her internal disciplinary case, Breytenbach was then criminally charged on the same facts but acquitted several years later.
There is certainly no love lost between the former prosecutor and her former colleagues whose conduct has been found wanting by several courts.
Never one to shy away from confrontation, Breytenbach is likely to tell the Mokgoro Inquiry why Jiba and Mrwebi should have no place at the National Prosecuting Authority.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
