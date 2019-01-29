Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli

The court has already ruled that Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision in the Richard Mdluli matter was unlawful, but the former head of Crime Intelligence has still not been prosecuted.

PRETORIA - Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says despite her strong views and objections, Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi unilaterally withdrew the case against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli.

Breytenbach made the submission on Tuesday at the Mokgoro Inquiry, which is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Breytenbach says she and the deputy director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi believed there was a strong case against Mdluli.

She was asked how she would have responded to Mdluli’s representations.

“My position would have certainly been that the matter cannot possibly be withdrawn. There’s a case to answer, there are absolutely no grounds to withdraw it and certainly not in representations and I don’t believe Sibongile [Mzinyathi] would have either. He was very firm in his view that there was the prima facie case, and that Mdluli had a case to answer,” says Breytenbach.

Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa read from a letter written by Mrwebi in which he defended his decision: “The National Prosecuting Authority took a principled and considerate decision on this matter without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Breytenbach responded by disagreeing with the content of the letter.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)