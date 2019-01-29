Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli
The court has already ruled that Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision in the Richard Mdluli matter was unlawful, but the former head of Crime Intelligence has still not been prosecuted.
PRETORIA - Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says despite her strong views and objections, Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi unilaterally withdrew the case against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli.
Breytenbach made the submission on Tuesday at the Mokgoro Inquiry, which is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
The court has already ruled that Mrwebi’s decision in the Mdluli matter was unlawful, but the former head of Crime Intelligence has still not been prosecuted.
Breytenbach says she and the deputy director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi believed there was a strong case against Mdluli.
She was asked how she would have responded to Mdluli’s representations.
“My position would have certainly been that the matter cannot possibly be withdrawn. There’s a case to answer, there are absolutely no grounds to withdraw it and certainly not in representations and I don’t believe Sibongile [Mzinyathi] would have either. He was very firm in his view that there was the prima facie case, and that Mdluli had a case to answer,” says Breytenbach.
Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa read from a letter written by Mrwebi in which he defended his decision: “The National Prosecuting Authority took a principled and considerate decision on this matter without fear, favour or prejudice.”
Breytenbach responded by disagreeing with the content of the letter.
WATCH: Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Breytenbach: 'Jiba lacked requisite experience for acting NDPP post'
-
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel
-
Ramaphosa to meet Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
-
‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral’: Inquiry hears of death threats
-
Construction underway of R1bn biomedical research facility in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.