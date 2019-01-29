Breytenbach: 'Fight to have Mdluli prosecuted ended my NPA career'
Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says Lawrence Mrwebi, supported by Nomgcobo Jiba, ensured she was charged internally.
PRETORIA - Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says her fight to have former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli prosecuted effectively ended her career in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Breytenbach has testified at the Mokgoro inquiry, which is investigating Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Mrwebi unlawfully withdrew the case against Mdluli and was later supported by Jiba in ensuring Breytenbach was hauled before a disciplinary inquiry.
She says Mrwebi, supported by Jiba, ensured she was charged internally, which removed her from the Mdluli case.
Breytenbach says she was cleared of all charges in the disciplinary inquiry and wanted to return to work, but she was moved to the director of public prosecutions office in Pretoria.
“I was paid a lot of money to sit in a very big empty office with absolutely nothing to do. When I could I scrounged for work from other colleagues, but in effect, I did absolutely nothing to earn my salary.”
She resigned in 2014 to join the Democratic Alliance.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
