Gemfields ordered to pay R126m in compensation after killings

The case involves 18 killings by mine security and Mozambique police and beatings that in some cases left victims unable to return to work.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The JSE listed ruby mining company Gemfields has agreed to pay R126 million in compensation for claims of killings, severe beatings and house burnings at its mine in northeastern Mozambique.

The payment was ordered by the London High Court.

Gemfields is making the payment after mediation with no admission of liability.

It agrees that instances of violence have occurred at its Montepuez Mine in Cabo Delgado province but declares the company is not liable for these.

The case, in the province where Islamist militants have killed hundreds in recent attacks, involves 18 killings by mine security and Mozambique police and beatings that in some cases left victims unable to return to work.

An independence grievance panel has been set up in terms of the ruling to pay further claims.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA