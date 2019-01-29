Former teacher dies following Wupperthal fire
Jackie Valentyn, aged 57, died at Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday morning after spending about a month at the facility in severe pain due to her injuries.
CAPE TOWN - Another major Western Cape fire has claimed a life.
The town of Wupperthal was the scene of a devastating blaze in December and at least 53 houses and five businesses were razed.
One woman was badly burnt in the fire and she has succumbed to her injuries.
Jackie Valentyn, aged 57, died at Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday morning after spending about a month at the facility in severe pain due to her injuries.
There were no other fatalities in the Wupperthal fire.
Community member Barend Salomo says thick smoke trapped Valentyn inside her home but fortunately, she was rescued before her house was reduced to ashes.
“She was overwhelmed with the smoke and the people of Wuppertal, including my son, tried to rescue her to get her out of the flames. At that time, she was very badly injured.”
Salomo says residents are devastated as the former teacher was a well-known person in the community.
“They are very sad. They were hopeful that she would recover.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘Embarrassed’ Agrizzi admits he’s racist
-
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to clarify Bosasa donation ahead of Sona
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
-
Breytenbach: 'Fight to have Mdluli prosecuted ended my NPA career'
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.