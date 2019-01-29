Former teacher dies following Wupperthal fire

Jackie Valentyn, aged 57, died at Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday morning after spending about a month at the facility in severe pain due to her injuries.

CAPE TOWN - Another major Western Cape fire has claimed a life.

The town of Wupperthal was the scene of a devastating blaze in December and at least 53 houses and five businesses were razed.

One woman was badly burnt in the fire and she has succumbed to her injuries.

Jackie Valentyn, aged 57, died at Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday morning after spending about a month at the facility in severe pain due to her injuries.

There were no other fatalities in the Wupperthal fire.

Community member Barend Salomo says thick smoke trapped Valentyn inside her home but fortunately, she was rescued before her house was reduced to ashes.

“She was overwhelmed with the smoke and the people of Wuppertal, including my son, tried to rescue her to get her out of the flames. At that time, she was very badly injured.”

Salomo says residents are devastated as the former teacher was a well-known person in the community.

“They are very sad. They were hopeful that she would recover.”

