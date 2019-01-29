Former PIC board member Claudia Manning to testify at inquiry
Manning quit in 2018 allegedly over the handling of an investigation into embattled CEO Dan Matjila.
PRETORIA - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member Claudia Manning is due to testify at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
Manning quit in 2018 allegedly over the handling of an investigation into embattled CEO Dan Matjila.
The PIC, which is wholly owned by the government, is the largest investor on the continent and manages government pension and other funds worth about R2 trillion.
More details have been revealed at the commission of inquiry about Matjila’s conduct at the PIC, his handling of dodgy investments and investigations into those who allegedly tried to out him.
On Tuesday, Manning will have an opportunity to explain why she left the PIC board.
It’s understood she resigned because she was unhappy about the stance taken by chairperson Mondli Gungubele on a court case related to the tenure of Matjila.
Meanwhile, several witnesses who have already testified may be called back to provide clarity or more information.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
[UPDATE] SABC blames bank glitch for salaries not being paid
-
Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established
-
Numsa to reject Eskom tariff increase request
-
[LISTEN] 3 SA media companies agree to pay penalties for price fixing
-
Metrobus strike to have minimal effect on commuters, says management
-
Metrobus suspends services due to drivers' strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.