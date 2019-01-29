Former PIC board member Claudia Manning to testify at inquiry

Manning quit in 2018 allegedly over the handling of an investigation into embattled CEO Dan Matjila.

PRETORIA - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member Claudia Manning is due to testify at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

The PIC, which is wholly owned by the government, is the largest investor on the continent and manages government pension and other funds worth about R2 trillion.

More details have been revealed at the commission of inquiry about Matjila’s conduct at the PIC, his handling of dodgy investments and investigations into those who allegedly tried to out him.

On Tuesday, Manning will have an opportunity to explain why she left the PIC board.

It’s understood she resigned because she was unhappy about the stance taken by chairperson Mondli Gungubele on a court case related to the tenure of Matjila.

Meanwhile, several witnesses who have already testified may be called back to provide clarity or more information.

