Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
Andries van Tonder says Watson would belittle and embarrass people that he had issues with or would no longer do his corrupt bidding.
CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder has told the state capture commission of inquiry that he was fearful of his boss Gavin Watson and still is.
Van Tonder moved into the hot seat on Tuesday afternoon, after his former colleague Angelo Agrizzi wrapped up nine days of testimony spilling the beans on corruption at the facilities management company.
As proceedings drew to a close for the day, Van Tonder told the commission how he incurred Watson's wrath for boycotting daily prayer meetings.
He's also acknowledged filming the video of Watson counting wads of cash in a walk-in vault, ostensibly used to bribe people in exchange for lucrative tenders.
“Gavin Watson always boasted that he never signed any document that would incriminate him and therefore I took the video to show that he did indeed have his hands on the cash and was very much involved in it.”
Van Tonder says Watson would belittle and embarrass people that he had issues with or would no longer do his corrupt bidding.
“I was fearful of Gavin Watson and I'm still fearful of Gavin Watson. He's connected to very powerful people right up to the highest level in government.”
Van Tonder will continue testimony at 10 am on Wednesday morning.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
