End of the road for 'Real Talk' as SABC confirms cancellation
Speculation that the show would be canned was rife when 'TimesLive' reported in October that the public broadcaster planned to can the show.
JOHANNESBURG - Popular SABC 3 talk show Real Talk will not be making a return for its fifth season, the SABC has confirmed.
The three-year-old show, which was first hosted by Anele Mdoda up until June 2018 and was then taken over by Azania Mosaka, aired live every weekday afternoon until the end of 2018.
By the new year, SABC 3 ran repeat episodes of the show with no indication of when live shows would return.
The public broadcaster has now confirmed this on Tuesday afternoon through a statement.
"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that SABC 3’s talk show programme Real Talk will not be returning for a 5th season, when the current episodes of Real Talk, which are repeat episodes conclude. The decision was taken following the new direction which the channel will be taking. The SABC would like to thank Cheeky Media for their hard work and dedication in delivering Real Talk to SABC 3 audiences."
The public broadcaster has not yet announced what will replace the talk show.
