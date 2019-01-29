End of the road for 'Real Talk' as SABC confirms cancellation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
Go

End of the road for 'Real Talk' as SABC confirms cancellation

Speculation that the show would be canned was rife when 'TimesLive' reported in October that the public broadcaster planned to can the show.

'Real Talk' presenter Azania Mosaka with guests. Picture: Real Talk Facebook.
'Real Talk' presenter Azania Mosaka with guests. Picture: Real Talk Facebook.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Popular SABC 3 talk show Real Talk will not be making a return for its fifth season, the SABC has confirmed.

The three-year-old show, which was first hosted by Anele Mdoda up until June 2018 and was then taken over by Azania Mosaka, aired live every weekday afternoon until the end of 2018.

By the new year, SABC 3 ran repeat episodes of the show with no indication of when live shows would return.

Speculation that the show would be canned was rife when TimesLive reported in October that the public broadcaster planned to can the show.

The public broadcaster has now confirmed this on Tuesday afternoon through a statement.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that SABC 3’s talk show programme Real Talk will not be returning for a 5th season, when the current episodes of Real Talk, which are repeat episodes conclude. The decision was taken following the new direction which the channel will be taking. The SABC would like to thank Cheeky Media for their hard work and dedication in delivering Real Talk to SABC 3 audiences."

The public broadcaster has not yet announced what will replace the talk show.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA