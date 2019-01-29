Diego Novella in bid to appeal sentence for girlfriend's murder
Diego Novella was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Western Cape High Court last year and now wants to appeal his conviction and sentence.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for a Guatemalan man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Cape Town is preparing to file papers in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
He killed his partner, American sales executive Gabriela Alban, at a Camps Bay hotel in July 2015.
The defence plans to file an application with the Supreme Court of Appeal in the coming days.
Novella's lawyer, William Booth explains: “Within probably the next 10 to 14 days, we will have everything ready and then we have to have it signed by Mr Novella and then it will be forwarded to the Supreme Court of Appeal.”
The Guatemalan national is currently serving his prison term at a correctional facility in the Western Cape.
In November, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application to appeal, finding that there was no reasonable prospect that another court could come to a different conclusion.
During trial Novella argued that he had mistaken Alban for a demonic entity and claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.
After killing his partner in their hotel suite, Novella defecated on her body and then showered it with chips, sweets and chocolate.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
