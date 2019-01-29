Popular Topics
CT duo posing as police officers arrested

The pair was allegedly found with an unlicensed firearm on Monday and are suspected to be gangsters.

SAPS uniforms confiscated from two men posing as officers in Cape Town. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
SAPS uniforms confiscated from two men posing as officers in Cape Town. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men who posed as police officers have been arrested in the Cape Town city centre.

The pair was allegedly found with an unlicensed firearm on Monday and are suspected to be gangsters.

The police's Andre Traut explains what raised the arresting officers' suspicions about the men.

He said: “The members were patrolling on Long Street when the attention was drawn to two men who were dressed in police officer uniforms in a VW Golf. The men were approached and questioned. The one was wearing a lady’s uniform and raised more suspicion. The vehicle was suspected of being stolen and is currently being investigated.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

