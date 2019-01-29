CT duo posing as police officers arrested
The pair was allegedly found with an unlicensed firearm on Monday and are suspected to be gangsters.
CAPE TOWN - Two men who posed as police officers have been arrested in the Cape Town city centre.
The police's Andre Traut explains what raised the arresting officers' suspicions about the men.
He said: “The members were patrolling on Long Street when the attention was drawn to two men who were dressed in police officer uniforms in a VW Golf. The men were approached and questioned. The one was wearing a lady’s uniform and raised more suspicion. The vehicle was suspected of being stolen and is currently being investigated.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
