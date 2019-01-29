Consultant named by Agrizzi willing to testify at Zondo Commission

Stephen Laufer says he made it clear to Bosasa executives including Agrizzi that he was not available for any illegitimate, illegal or underhanded work.

JOHANNESBURG – One of the consultants named by whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi has offered to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry to clear his name.

In his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, Agrizzi has implicated former journalists Pinky Khoabane and Stephen Laufer and others he named as "Bongs" and "Ntuli", whose names he says are contained in his black book which contains a record of those who accepted bribes from the company.

Laufer has denied this, saying that he cut ties with the company as soon as he became aware of any underhand activities.

In a statement, Laufer says he made it clear to Bosasa executives including Agrizzi that he was not available for any illegitimate, illegal or underhanded work.

He says his relationship with Bosasa ended when he was asked to perform unethical activities directed against specific journalists Agrizzi has named in his testimony.

He says he's willing to appear before the commission if required.

Former journalist Khoabane, who was also implicated in bribe allegations, has taken to Twitter to respond.

She's denied ever receiving a bribe from the facilities company, saying that she did on an occasion meet Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane but never received any money from him.

Khoabane says she’s contacted the commission and has been told that she can only apply from cross-examination.

Details of whether and when this will happen have not yet been made clear.

