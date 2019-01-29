Construction underway of R1bn biomedical research facility in CT

Experts say the unit will be one of the most innovative and advanced biomedical research centres in Africa.

CAPE TOWN – Biomedical research in Africa is getting another boost.

Construction of a R1 billion biomedical research institute that sets out to improve the treatment of diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes has started at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bellville.

The study of biomedicine involves the application of biological and physiological principles to clinical practice.

Improving the treatment of heart disease, neurological disorders and a range of other medical conditions will come under the microscope at the state-of-art facility.

Vice-Dean for Research, Professor Nico Gey van Pittius says apart from hosting research laboratories, the institute will also accommodate a bioinformatics hub, electron microscopy laboratories and a clinical research unit.

The building will also feature green technology such as a smart lighting system that adjusts based on the intensity of natural light.

It will also have infrastructure that allows for rainwater harvesting and the use of borehole water.