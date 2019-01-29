Coligny religious leader calls for life sentences for teen’s killers

Last year, the court found Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte guilty of the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu after they accused him of stealing sunflowers.

MAHIKENG - A religious leader and former mayor of Coligny has pleaded with the High Court in the North West to set a precedent when sentencing two men convicted of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu.

Last year, the court found Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte guilty of the 2017 murder of the 16-year-old after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

Sentencing proceedings continued in the court in Mahikeng on Tuesday with the State calling its second witness David Celo.

Celo is a chairperson of a local minister’s association and was the first black mayor in Coligny post-democracy.

He’s told the court that as the head of a faith-based organisation in the small farming town, they’ve been working to unite the community.

#Coligny Celo says the current situation in Coligny depends on the outcome of this case, he says if community members are not satisfied with the sentence handed down to Doorewaard and Schutte the situation may get worse than before. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

He says the death of Moshoeu has affected the entire community and has creates tensions between black and white locals.

Celo has pleaded with the court to sentence Doorewaard and Schutte to life behind bars and send a strong message to other perpetrators.

Moshoeu’s family attended Tuesday’s proceedings and the families of Doorewaard and Schutte also attended.

#Coligny The defense asks Celo whether he believes the death of Matlhomola Moshoeu was racially motivated. Celo says he believes it was adding that a young helpless man was killed. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)