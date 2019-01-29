Popular Topics
Coligny religious leader calls for life sentences for teen’s killers

Last year, the court found Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte guilty of the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu after they accused him of stealing sunflowers.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are back in court for their sentencing in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. The duo were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are back in court for their sentencing in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. The duo were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
18 minutes ago

MAHIKENG - A religious leader and former mayor of Coligny has pleaded with the High Court in the North West to set a precedent when sentencing two men convicted of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu.

Last year, the court found Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte guilty of the 2017 murder of the 16-year-old after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

Sentencing proceedings continued in the court in Mahikeng on Tuesday with the State calling its second witness David Celo.

Celo is a chairperson of a local minister’s association and was the first black mayor in Coligny post-democracy.

He’s told the court that as the head of a faith-based organisation in the small farming town, they’ve been working to unite the community.

He says the death of Moshoeu has affected the entire community and has creates tensions between black and white locals.

Celo has pleaded with the court to sentence Doorewaard and Schutte to life behind bars and send a strong message to other perpetrators.

Moshoeu’s family attended Tuesday’s proceedings and the families of Doorewaard and Schutte also attended.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

