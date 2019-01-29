Claudia Manning: 'I don’t believe Dan Matjila had hold on PIC board'
Claudia Manning quit in 2018 after she disagreed with the newly-appointed chairperson on how the board handled a corruption investigation into Matjila.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member Claudia Manning says she doesn’t believe that the then CEO Dan Matjila had a hold over the board.
Manning quit in 2018 after she disagreed with the newly-appointed chairperson on how the board handled a corruption investigation into Matjila.
The PIC inquiry is investigating allegations of impropriety and dubious investments.
Manning says she resigned over fierce divisions within the board and the level of distrust displayed by chairperson Mondli Gungubele.
The board accepted an explanation from Matjila about corruption allegations against him while Gungubele questioned why the board relied solely on his version.
But Manning insists that Matjila did not unduly influence the board: “Certainly, I can speak for myself and say under no circumstances did I feel like the CEO was controlling me or any member of the board.”
Proceedings will resume on Wednesday.
WATCH: PIC Inquiry hears from former board member Claudia Manning
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
