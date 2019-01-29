Popular Topics
City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches

The CRL Commission says this has to be tackled as a matter of urgency to ensure that the lives of churchgoers are protected.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri reads the Bible during a church service at his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. Picture: @shepherdbushiriministries/Facebook.com.
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri reads the Bible during a church service at his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. Picture: @shepherdbushiriministries/Facebook.com.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Commission has given the City of Johannesburg four months to clean up non-compliant safety issues at churches in both the inner city and townships.

The commission says this has to be tackled as a matter of urgency to ensure that the lives of churchgoers are protected.

This comes in the wake of three people who died at controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri's church in Pretoria last month.

The chairperson of the CRL Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says Johannesburg has the largest number of churches and most of them are clearly violating the laws.

She says there are some buildings that were designed for office use but have been found to be accommodating close to five churches without the knowledge of the municipality.

The commission says church tents that are mushrooming in the township must be removed if they were erected without following due process.

The commission says it’s doing this to ensure that what happened at Bushiri’s church in Pretoria does not reoccur.

