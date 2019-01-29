China executes man who killed 15 people in car attack
Last September, Yang Zanyun ploughed a Land Rover into pedestrians at a public square in Hengdong city before slashing at people with a shovel and dagger.
BEIJING – Chinese authorities on Tuesday executed a man who killed 15 people after ramming a car into a crowded square in central Hunan province last year.
Last September, Yang Zanyun ploughed a Land Rover into pedestrians at a public square in Hengdong city before slashing at people with a shovel and dagger.
Fifteen people were killed and 43 others were injured.
The Hengyang Intermediate People's Court in Hunan province said Tuesday it "carried out the death penalty" on Yang Zanyun for "endangering public security through dangerous methods".
Local police had called him a "vengeful repeat offender" at the time, naming drug charges, theft and intentionally causing hurt as previous offences in their statement.
China has experienced a spate of similar incidents in recent months.
In late November, a car ploughed into a group of children crossing a street in front of an elementary school in northeastern Liaoning province, killing five people and injuring at least 19.
The driver said he "chose his victims at random" and had reportedly been contemplating suicide due to domestic troubles before the tragedy occurred.
In December, eight people were killed and 22 injured after a man hijacked a bus and crashed into pedestrians in eastern Fujian province.
He had killed a local official and police officer before commandeering the bus, according to reports by Chinese media.
Popular in World
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
US citizen leaks data on 14,200 people in Singapore with HIV
-
Australian researchers test shark-bite resistant wetsuit
-
Snapchat weighs what was once unthinkable - permanent snaps
-
Guaido's proclamation constitutes coup d'etat, says Venezuela ambassador to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.