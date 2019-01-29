Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round
LONDON - Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round, a repeat of last year’s final.
With Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool already out of the competition, Monday’s draw means, at most, only two of the top six will progress to the quarter-finals.
Chelsea won last year’s final at Wembley 1-0 thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty.
Giant-killers Newport County, who play in League Two (fourth tier), could face Premier League champions Manchester City if they can win their replay against Middlesbrough.
Newport, who have already knocked out top-flight Leicester City, drew 1-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday and host the replay on 5 February.
Doncaster Rovers, who play in League One (third tier) and are in the fifth round for the first time in 63 years, will host Premier League Crystal Palace.
League One AFC Wimbledon, who knocked out top-flight West Ham United, take on Championship (second-tier) Millwall, who eliminated Everton in the fourth round.
