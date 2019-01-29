Case against Glebelands accused hitmen to begin on Wednesday
The trial was due to begin on Monday but was postponed after it emerged that three of the accused hadn't paid their advocate.
PIETERMARITZBURG - The trial against a police detective and seven suspected hitmen from the infamous Glebelands hostel is set to begin on Wednesday.
The group are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, racketeering and possession of an illegal firearm.
Two people were gunned down at the Umlazi residence on Sunday night, just hours before the trial was set to begin.
More than a 100 killings in KwaZulu-Natal since 2014 have been linked to assassins who live at the hostel.
Judge Jerome Mnguni postponed proceedings at the Pietermaritzburg Court on Monday because there wasn’t anyone to represent three of the accused, including police Detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu who has been described as the leader of a syndicate of hitmen.
In the indictment, Mdewushu is accused of managing an enterprise where Glebelands residents were forced to pay fees towards the group under the guise that the money would be going towards security at the hostel.
The syndicate is accused of calling illegal meetings at the residence where this money would be collected by the heavily armed men and, they are also accused of eliminating anyone who was seen to be blocking the activities of their enterprise.
Advocate Jimmy Howse, who has been representing three of the eight was not in court on Monday where it emerged that his legal fees had not been paid.
A new legal team is expected to present itself on Wednesday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
