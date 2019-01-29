Case against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison postponed

Sean Davison is facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The case against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison has been postponed until 29 April.

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He's facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.

Nine years ago, Davison helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand; he was subsequently sentenced to five months of house arrest.

Davison's bail conditions have been extended. The 57-year-old was arrested last September in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death in 2013. Burger was quadriplegic.

The State alleges Davison administered a lethal dose of drugs to Burger at or near the Radisson Hotel in Granger Bay.

The second murder charge is in connection with the death of Justin Varian in Fresnaye in July 2015.

It's alleged Davison placed a bag over the man’s head and administered helium with the intention of asphyxiating him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)