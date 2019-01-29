Case against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison postponed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
Go

Case against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison postponed

Sean Davison is facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.

FILE: Sean Davison. Picture: EWN
FILE: Sean Davison. Picture: EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison has been postponed until 29 April.

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He's facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.

Nine years ago, Davison helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand; he was subsequently sentenced to five months of house arrest.

Davison's bail conditions have been extended. The 57-year-old was arrested last September in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death in 2013. Burger was quadriplegic.

The State alleges Davison administered a lethal dose of drugs to Burger at or near the Radisson Hotel in Granger Bay.

The second murder charge is in connection with the death of Justin Varian in Fresnaye in July 2015.

It's alleged Davison placed a bag over the man’s head and administered helium with the intention of asphyxiating him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA