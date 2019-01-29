Breytenbach: 'Jiba lacked requisite experience for acting NDPP post'

Glynnis Breytenbach is testifying at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion which is investigating Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office at the NPA.

PRETORIA – Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach has described the shock and surprise at Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba being elevated above several more senior and skilled prosecutors to the position of acting National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Breytenbach is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion, which is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

She says that after Jiba’s suspension was lifted for her involvement in the trumped-up case against Gerrie Nel, she was appointed to her office at the Specialised Commercial Crime unit in Pretoria.

Breytenbach says that this caused unhappiness in the office.

“I suppose the circumstances that led to her being suspended initially, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the Selebi matter and then there was some involvement with the Gerrie Nel debacle.

“Gerrie Nel has been a prosecutor in the NPA for many years. A lot of my staff prosecuted with him in Johannesburg and they were somewhat resentful, so there was a lot of unhappiness.”

She says that within a year Jiba was promoted to the top post.

“She lacked the requisite experience, I had misgivings about her integrity. I certainly held the view that she lacked the life experience and she had never done anything within the NPA that was of such a phenomenal nature that justified this inordinate amount of elevation to a post above people, in my view, who were more competent.”

WATCH LIVE: Breytenbach appears at Mokgoro Inquiry

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)