Authorities still determining cause of Signal Hill blaze

The blaze, which left a man with serious burn wounds, was brought under control on Monday morning. It came anxiously close to residential areas in Fresnaye and Sea Point.

CAPE TOWN - It's still not known what caused a fire that engulfed Signal Hill.

However, an inferno in the Overberg raging for days still has authorities on tenterhooks.

Firefighters managed to contain some of the flames in the Botrivier area on Monday night which left two people injured.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said: "There are still stretches along the N2 which are very hot and the wind can be a factor again today. We will still have three helicopters on standby plus all the ground team, fire trucks will be going. So, we definitely not in mop-up mode yet, we are still in firefighting mode."

