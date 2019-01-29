Asia shares slip as China's Huawei in legal hot water; focus on Sino-US talks
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5% with Australia’s benchmark index down 0.7% and South Korea’s KOSPI off 0.6%.
SYDNEY - Asian shares faltered on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-US trade deal was dealt a blow after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5% with Australia’s benchmark index down 0.7% and South Korea’s KOSPI off 0.6%.
Japan’s Nikkei slid over 1%. US stock futures also lost ground following from a torrid overnight session on Wall Street, with E-Minis for the S&P 500 down 0.5%.
Investors were nervously awaiting a fresh round of US-China trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He meeting US officials on Wednesday and Thursday.
Prospects for a deal between the economic giants will be tested as the US Justice Department unsealed indictments against China’s top telecom equipment maker, Huawei, accusing it of bank and wire fraud to evade Iran sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.
Souring US-China relations roiled global markets for much of last year, and have now started to hurt world growth, one reason the US Federal Reserve has signalled it will be patient on policy after raising rates four times in 2018.
Overnight, markets got a reminder of the potentially damaging economic impact of the Sino-US trade war as Wall Street stocks were hit by profit warnings.
The losses came as shares of Caterpillar and Nvidia Corp nosedived after the two manufacturers joined a growing list of companies cautioning about the crippling effects of softening Chinese demand.
Caterpillar plunged more than 9% for its worst single-day drop since August 2011 while chipmaker Nvidia slid 13.8%.
“Both companies are seen as industry bellwethers and their disappointing results provide further evidence that this time China’s slowdown is for real,” said Rodrigo Catril, Sydney-based strategist at National Australia Bank.
The downbeat global growth impulse mean investors will look for further confirmation the Fed will pause its rate-hike cycle at a two-day policy meeting ending Wednesday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 each closed down 0.8% and the Nasdaq was off more than 1%.
WARNING BELLS
Worryingly, earnings at China’s industrial firms too shrank in December, pointing to more troubles for the country’s vast manufacturing sector already struggling with a decline in orders, job layoffs and factory closures.
Slowdown fears slugged the US dollar which faltered to its lowest in two weeks on Monday. The dollar’s index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was last at 95.766.
Against the safe-haven Japanese yen, the dollar was down at 109.16, on track for a third straight session of losses.
Markets will have more catalysts this week with over a 100 of the S&P500 companies reporting results, including Amazon, Apple and Facebook.
Many economists, including the International Monetary Fund, have cut their forecasts for global growth this year citing the US-China trade war.
“Slowdown is feeding into some acute areas of economic unease,” US investment bank Citi said in a note, citing recent disappointing factory output data out of Europe and China.
“In some respects, markets seem to have reacted more to recent negative changes in economic data than at other points in recent decades,” it added while noting investors are now pricing in a 1% contraction in global earnings per share (EPS) this year.
“This would be the worst year-on-year percentage change in EPS since 2015” even though economic growth is seen much higher this year than in 2015.
Elsewhere, Sterling dithered against the dollar ahead of voting in Britain’s parliament on Tuesday that aims to break the Brexit deadlock. It was last at $1.3145
Oil remained on a slippery slope with US crude down 0.17% at $51.90 a barrel and Brent easing a shade to $59.90 a barrel.
US gold futures hovered near a seven-month high around $1,303.6 per ounce.
Spot gold was last at 1,303.8 after breaking above a key psychological barrier of $1,300 an ounce on Friday.
Popular in World
-
May asks lawmakers to send a message to Brussels on Brexit deal
-
Ayatollah 'who dared to resist' returned to Iran 40 years ago
-
Syria and Iran sign 'strategic' economic agreement
-
Maduro welcomes returning diplomats back to Venezuela
-
Shutdown costs pegged at $3 billion as US government reopens
-
Venezuela's Guaido calls for new protests as pressure on Maduro rises
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.