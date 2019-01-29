Bryanston teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 2 pupils

The 33-year-old was suspended after he allegedly sexually assaulted two pupils between 2017 and last year.

JOHANNESBURG – A Bryanston High School teacher has been arrested and is facing charges of sexual misconduct.

The 33-year-old was suspended after he allegedly sexually assaulted two pupils between 2017 and last year.

The abuse apparently started when they were in grade 10.

The police's Granville Meyer says the teacher will be back in court on 12 March.

"Sexual offences charges were brought against him. He appeared in Alexandra Magistrates Court. The case is still under investigation by our violence unit and the case was postponed to 12 March for further investigation."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)