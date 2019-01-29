ANC ‘still mending itself’ after last election bruising

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party is fighting negative perceptions during its campaigning.

LUTHULI HOUSE - The African National Congress (ANC) says as it prepares for the next election, it’s still mending itself after the bruising it suffered from the last poll.

The party held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the outcome of the final voter registration weekend.

Two and a half million South Africans registered or updated their personal details. This can still be done at local Independent Electoral Commission offices, until the voting date is proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC has welcomed the outcome of the weekend voter registration drive, saying it’s pleased with an increase in the number of young people who stepped forward.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party is fighting negative perceptions during its campaigning: “We’ve been doing things both in government and undoing the wrongs.”

One hundred and forty-one voter registration sites were forced to close due to various disruptions.

Mbalula has called on the government to intervene: “As the ANC [we're] on the path of renewal and growing South Africa in reality from the mishaps of unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment.”

It’s not clear when the election date will be gazetted and until then, the ANC plans to go all out after it saw a dip in its support base, leading to the loss of three crucial metros.