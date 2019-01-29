ANC elections campaigning positive & above board, says Mbalula
At a briefing earlier on Tuesday, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula addressed concerns on the governing party’s latest video and the DA’s controversial billboard.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has emphasised that its elections campaigning is positive and above board.
At a briefing earlier on Tuesday, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula addressed concerns on the governing party’s latest video and the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s controversial billboard.
Mbalula addressed concerns on the party’s social media campaign video that features a model. In the clip, the woman gives an opinion on the effects of democracy.
Mbalula says there is nothing untoward about the video.
“I think the issue of patriarchy, it’s actually in the mindset of perverts and basically those who define women as sexual symbols.”
Meanwhile, he has hit back at the DA’s billboard that accused the ANC government of killing, saying its negative campaigning.
“Their conduct effectively undermines the right of voters to make informed choices based on credible information.”
Mbalula has also responded to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s call for a tax revolt, saying she has violated her oath of office.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
