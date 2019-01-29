[ANALYSIS] 33 ways Davos 2019 made an impact on the world

SHAPING THE GLOBAL AGENDA

Prime Minister Abe of Japan used a special address to commit his country’s G20 Chairmanship to launch an agenda for global data governance. Abe said that the process, dubbed the Osaka track, would work the auspices of the World Trade Organization.

A group of 70-plus countries confirmed intentions to commence WTO negotiations on trade-related aspects of e-commerce following a ministerial meeting in the margins of the Annual Meeting on Friday 25 January. Shortly before, members of the Forum’s business and civil society trade community issued a statement calling for a new digital trade deal that should be both ambitious and inclusive. The community urged governments to move forward with this agenda at the WTO in order to reduce costs and facilitate greater participation in the global digital economy.

The leaders of Brazil, Colombia and Brazil, along with the Foreign Minister of Canada, used a joint statement Wednesday to offer their countries backing to Mr Juan Guiado, leader of Veneuzuela’s opposition-controlled Parliament after he had declared himself Interim President. A day earlier, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez, called on Mr Guiado to take action.

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, used his appearance at the Annual Meeting to commit his country to democracy. Ghani used his address to remind participants that Afghanistan has passed 390 new laws since 2015 and significantly increased the number of women in politics.

The President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia used a meeting at the World Economic Forum to advance negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The government of the UK announced a five-year plan to tackle the global threat of antimicrobial resistance. The plan envisages containing and controlling AMR worldwide by 2040.

The Forum continued multi-stakeholder diplomacy dialogues aimed at advancing peace efforts on other key global fault-lines including the Western Balkans and Syria. The Forum also convened a public-private community of leaders for a Special Dialogue on Israeli-Palestinian relations. With the help of Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia, a diplomatic dialogue was held on the Horn of Africa.

Discussions were also initiated on the Sahel, the Korean Peninsula, European-Russian relations and on a new development architecture for Africa-Europe engagement.